Khanal-Nepal faction to make final efforts for party unity

The Khanal-Nepal faction of CPN-UML has decided to try for party unity until the last hour.

A meeting of central committee members and federal lawmakers of the faction at Aryal Hotel in New Baneshwore on Tuesday has taken decision to that regard.

"Comrades are calling for more efforts. We will, therefore, make final efforts for party unity if KP Sharma Oli mends his ways," Senior Leader Madhav Kumar Nepal said addressing the meeting.

Central member Thakur Giare urged to make final efforts for party unity speaking in the meeting.

"The ordinance has yet to be issued. We are ready for unity if Oli agrees with sincerity. We are also ready for split after the ordinance is issued," central committee member Rajendra Rai quoted Nepal as saying.

Olie, meanwhile, has expelled 14 House of Representatives (HoR) members from the Khanal-Nepal faction including Senior Leader Madhav Kumar Nepal from the House accusing them of trying to split the party.

Secretary at the UML central office Sher Bahadur Tamang confirmed with Setopati that the 14 lawmakers including Nepal have been punished for preparing to split the party.

UML Whip Shanta Chaudhary said that the parliamentary party took the decision to expel them and the federal parliament secretariat has already been informed about that.

The lawmakers to be expelled from the House include Nepal, Jeevan Ram Shrestha, Mukunda Neupane, Ram Kumari Jhakri, Kalyani Khadka, Laxmi Kumari Chaudhary, Nira Devi Jairu, Pushpa Kumari Karna, Sarala Yadav, Kalila Khatun, Birodh Khatiwada, Krishna Lal Maharjan, Bhawani Khapung and Met Mani Chaudhary.