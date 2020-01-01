Govt instructs sugar manufacturers to pay farmers by third week of January

The government has instructed the sugar manufacturers to pay the outstanding dues to sugarcane farmers by the third week of January.

Speaking with the sugarcane farmers who are in Kathmandu for agitation to get payment, Industry, Commerce and Supplies Minister Lekh Raj Bhatta on Wednesday said sugar mill owners have been told to pay all the dues by the third week of January.

He added that the manufacturers have been told to make 80 percent payment by the next nine days. "Mahalaxmi Sugar Mill has expressed commitment to make all the payment by January 10," he revealed.

He also assured the farmers that the government will punish those defying the government instruction. He added that the government is preparing a working procedure to freeze assets of the dead owner of Lumbini Sugar Mills to get the farmers paid.

The farmers, however, said they cannot trust the minister's assurances.

Secretary of the struggle committee of sugarcane farmers Harishyam Raya said the farmers will meet and decide whether to continue the agitation or return home. "The government has given such assurances even in the past. We cannot trust these assurances. We will hold discussion to decide what to do," he stated.