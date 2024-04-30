UML's Suhang Nembang elected to HoR from Ilam-2

Suhang Nembang of CPN-UML has been elected to the House of Representatives from the constituency of Ilam-2 defeating Nepali Congress candidate Dambar Bahadur Khadka by almost 6,000 votes.

According to the Election Commission, Nembang secured 27,772 of the 68,472 valid votes to secure win by 5,830 votes over Khadka who received 21,942 votes.

Independent candidate Dakendra Singh Thegim Limbu came third with 11,457 votes, while Milan Limbu of Rastriya Swatantra Party was fourth with 5,050 votes.

All the candidates apart from the top three failed to save their guarantee by securing 10 percent of the votes.

A total of 69,287 votes were cast in the Ilam-2 by-election held on Saturday. There are 115,889 voters in the constituency.

Suhang's father Subash Nembang of UML was elected from Ilam-2 in November 2022 defeating NC’s Khadka by a slim margin. Nembang received 30,020 votes while Khadka received 29,906 votes. Khadka was the ruling coalition’s common candidate then.