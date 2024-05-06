SC orders Sidhakura's informant be handed over to police

The Supreme Court has ordered that the person who provided information to Sidhakura, a news website, be handed over to the police.

A writ petition was filed recently at the Supreme Court alleging content that was in contempt of court had been published on the website.

Conducting a hearing on the petition, a division bench of Justices Hari Prasad Phuyal and Mahesh Sharma Paudel on Sunday ordered that Raj Kumar Timilsina, the person who provided information to Sidhakura, be handed over to the police through the court’s registrar saying his statement had not been completed.

The court’s order also states that Sidhakura publisher Yuvaraj Kandel’s statement had been completed on May 2 and its editor Navin Dhungana’s on May 3.

The court has ordered both of them to appear before the court on Monday.

On April 29, the apex court ordered Sidhakura to remove content published a few days earlier incriminating SC justices within 24 hours of receiving the order.

Conducting a hearing on a report prepared by the SC administration, a bench of Justices Nahakul Subedi and Tek Prasad Dhungana also instructed the website to not publish any follow-up material or rebroadcast the material.

The report prepared by SC Deputy Registrar and Joint Spokesperson Govinda Ghimire called for contempt of court proceedings against Sidhakura’s publisher Kandel and editor Dhungana pointing that the online prepared and broadcast misleading and contemptuous materials including one titled ‘Sting operation of meeting including SC justice for dismissing over 400 corruption cases’.