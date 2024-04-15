RPP says man hit by tear gas shell used by police dies

RPP has claimed that a man who suffered respiratory problems after being hit by tear gas shell used by the police during the party's protest last Wednesday has passed away.

Chairman of RPP Madhuban Municipality committee in Bardiya Thakur Prasad Dangi has breathed his last while undergoing treatment at the Birendra Military Hospital, Chhauni Monday, according to RPP Spokesperson Mohan Shrestha.

Dangi, 65, was taken to the hospital after showing respiratory problems on being hit by tear gas shell used by the police, Shrestha claimed. "He showed respiratory problems and problem in the head after being hit by tear gas shell. He also showed high blood pressure," Shrestha added.

RPP had demonstrated in Bhadrakali on Wednesday stating that the government did not fulfill its 40-point demand. The police had used water cannons and tear gas shells pointing that the protestors violated prohibited zone. RPP has claimed that more than 30 persons were injured in the incident.

But Chief of Kathmandu Metropolitan Police AIG Deepak Thapa claimed that just 18 persons including RPP cadres and police personnel were injured in the incident. "Police have details that the injured persons were sent to the Trauma Center and all of them were discharged by Thursday. We will see if we have details about Dangi who has died," AIG Thapa stated.

AIG Thapa also falsely claimed that nobody dies merely due to the tear gas shells used by the police.