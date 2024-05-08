Mothers remembered at Matatirtha (Pictures)

Matatirtha Aunsi is being observed across the country in honor of mothers on Wednesday.

The festival falls on Baisakh Krishna Aunsi, or the new moon day of the month of Baisakh, according to the Hindu calendar.

On this day, people offer new clothes, sweets and delicacies, and other gifts to their mothers. Those who have lost their mothers perform shraddha in their memory.

The Matatirtha pond in Chandragiri Municipality-6 of Kathmandu sees a large number of visitors on this day. People who have lost their mothers take a holy bath in the pond and perform rituals there.

Here are some pictures of Matatirtha on Wednesday.