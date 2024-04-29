SC administration demands contempt of court proceedings against Sidhakura

The Supreme Court (SC) administration has prepared a report calling for contempt of court proceedings against publisher of sidhakura.com Yuvaraj Kandel and its editor Nabin Dhungana.

The report prepared by SC Deputy Registrar and Joint Spokesperson Govinda Ghimire points that the online prepared and broadcast misleading and contemptuous materials including one titled ‘Sting operation of meeting including SC justice for dismissing over 400 corruption cases’.

The report has also demanded an SC order for immediate removal of what it says is misleading and false materials from the online as well as the social media including YouTube.

It has further demanded that those involved in preparing the materials and broadcasting that be summoned to the SC and questioned.

Pointing that it is also a criminal act the report has also demanded instruction to the authorities concerned for necessary action.