Kailash Sirohiya claims he doesn't have two citizenship certificates

Kantipur Media Group Chairman Kailash Sirohiya has claimed that he did not acquire two citizenship certificates.

Dhanusha Police has received a complaint pointing that citizenship number of Sirohiya and another person is same.

Issuing a statement after news report about that complaint Sirohiya has stated that he acquired his citizenship certificate in 2034 (BS) and acquired a copy of that 23 years later. He has argued that he cannot be held responsible if number of citizenship certificate acquired by another person two years after he acquired his is same.

He has also pointed that Himalayan Insurance itself has clarified that his citizenship number was mistyped in the company's memorandum of association and added that the documents submitted to the Office of the Company Registrar also includes photocopy of his citizenship certificate. . .