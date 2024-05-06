Election Commission grants recognition to Ashok Rai-led Janata Samajwadi Party

The Election Commission has granted recognition to the Ashok Rai-led Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) that was formed after splitting from the Upendra Yadav-led JSP Nepal.

Assistant Spokesperson for the Election Commission Ram Datta Pandeya told Setopati that the Commission decided to register the new party on Monday.

Seven lawmakers of JSP Nepal including Rai had filed for registration of the new party at the Election Commission on Sunday.

According to Pandeya, the new party was registered in accordance with Section 33 of the Political Parties Act and Rule 5 of the Political Parties Regulations.

Pandeya said that the Election Commission also decided to send the party’s details to the Federal Parliament Secretariat, all provincial and district election offices and Yadav-led JSP Nepal.