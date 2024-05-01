KMC's month-long Skill Fair kicks off at Tundikhel (Pictures)

A month-long Skill Fair organized by Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) kicked off at Tundikhel of Kathmandu on Wednesday.

KMC will provide training related to 29 different professions during the fair. According to KMC, its target is to provide training to 2,081 individuals.

KMC Deputy Mayor Sunita Dangol inaugurated the fair on Wednesday. The metropolitan city is organizing the fair as a pride project.

According to Bimala Koirala, acting chief of KMC’s Department of Social Development, the skill fair is being organized from May 1 to June 7 with the objective of providing training and employment to the city’s inhabitants.

Here are some photos from the fair’s inaugural day.