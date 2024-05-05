Janata Samajwadi Party Nepal splits

The ruling Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Nepal led by Upendra Yadav has split.

Lawmaker Pradeep Yadav told Setopati that an application has already been filed with the Election Commission to register a new party headed by Ashok Kumar Rai.

“We have filed an application at the Election Commission to register a new party under the name Janata Samajwadi Party,” he said. “The previous party’s name was Janata Samajwadi Party Nepal.”

Seven JSP lawmakers -- Ashok Kumar Rai, Pradeep Yadav, Nawal Kishor Sah, Birendra Mahato, Ranju Thakur, Hasina Khan and Sushila Shrestha -- reached the Election Commission with the application on Sunday.

JSP has 12 lawmakers in the House of Representatives.