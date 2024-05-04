FNJ general convention kicks off in Kathmandu (Pictures)

The 27th general convention of the Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ) has kicked off in the capital.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal inaugurated the two-day general convention at the City Hall in Kathmandu on Friday.

Minister for Communications and Information Technology Rekha Sharma, Nepali Congress central member Minendra Rijal, CPN-UML leader Parvat Gurung, Rastriya Swatantra Party leader Santosh Pariyar, Press Council Chairman Bal Krishna Basnet also attended the inauguration ceremony.

National council members of FNJ are taking part in the general convention. FNJ General Secretary Roshan Puri and Treasurer Kalendra Sejuwal will present reports during the general convention.

FNJ is preparing to hold elections in the districts as well as the center on June 1 to pick new leadership through the direct election system.

Earlier, the FNJ central committee organized a morning procession in Kathmandu to mark World Press Freedom Day.

Here are some pictures of the general convention.