UML's Bimala Ghimire elected National Assembly vice-chair

Bimala Ghimire of CPN-UML has been elected National Assembly vice-chair on Wednesday.

The common candidate of the ruling coalition secured 39 votes to be elected vice-chair in the election held on Wednesday. A total of 16 National Assembly members voted against the motion seeking her election.

National Assembly Chairman Narayan Dahal announced election of Ghimire as vice-chair pointing that the votes she received is majority of the current strength of the Upper House.

Nepali Congress (NC) fielded National Assembly member Bishnu Devi Pudasaini in the election.

The post of National Assembly vice-chair fell vacant after Urmila Aryal resigned on March 28.

The current ruling coalition had agreed to give the post of National Assembly chair to Maoist Center and vice-chair to UML.

CPN (Maoist Center) is the largest party in the National Assembly with 17 seats, followed by NC at 16, UML 10, Unified Socialist eight, and Janata Samajwadi Party three. Loktantrik Samajwadi Party and Rastriya Janamorcha have one seat each while one is nominated by the president.