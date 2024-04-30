Nembang crosses 23,500 votes in Ilam-2

Suhang Nembang of CPN-UML leads by more than 6,300 votes in the House of Representatives constituency of Ilam-2.

According to the latest results, Nembang has secured 23,508 of the 57,757 valid votes counted so far. He has a lead of 6,334 votes over Nepali Congress candidate Dambar Bahadur Khadka, who has received 17,174 votes.

Independent candidate Dakendra Singh Thegim Limbu is third with 10,462 votes, while Milan Limbu of Rastriya Swatantra Party is fourth with 3,983 votes.

A total of 69,287 votes were cast in the Ilam-2 by-election held on Saturday. There are 115,889 voters in the constituency.

Subash Nembang of UML was elected from Ilam-2 in November 2022 defeating NC’s Khadka by a slim margin. Nembang received 30,020 votes while Khadka received 29,906 votes. Khadka was the ruling coalition’s common candidate then.