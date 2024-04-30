Suhang Nembang crosses 21,000 votes in Ilam-2, leads by 6,600

Suhang Nembang of CPN-UML has increased his lead to over 6,600 in the House of Representatives constituency of Ilam-2.

According to the latest results, Nembang has secured 21,380 votes of the 51,595 valid votes counted so far. He has a lead of 6,628 votes over Nepali Congress candidate Dambar Bahadur Khadka, who has received 14,752 votes.

Independent candidate Dakendra Singh Thegim Limbu is third with 9,955 votes, while Milan Limbu of Rastriya Swatantra Party is fourth with 3,603 votes.

There are 42 wards in the constituency. With votes of 33 wards already counted, only nine remain to be counted.

A total of 69,287 votes were cast in the Ilam-2 by-election held on Saturday. There are 115,889 voters in the constituency.

Subash Nembang of UML was elected from Ilam-2 in November 2022 defeating NC’s Khadka by a slim margin. Nembang received 30,020 votes while Khadka received 29,906 votes. Khadka was the ruling coalition’s common candidate then.