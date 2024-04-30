Suhang Nembang's lead crosses 6,500 in Ilam-2

Suhang Nembang of CPN-UML has increased his lead to over 6,500 in the House of Representatives constituency of Ilam-2.

According to the latest results, Nembang has secured 19,697 votes so far. He has a lead of 6,507 votes over Nepali Congress candidate Dambar Bahadur Khadka, who has received 13,190 votes.

Independent candidate Dakendra Singh Thegim Limbu is third with 9,514 votes, while Milan Limbu of Rastriya Swatantra Party is fourth with 3,323 votes.

Votes of Phakphokthum, Chulachuli and Mangsebung rural municipalities; wards 6-8 of Mai Municipality; wards 1-8 of Deumai Municipality; and ward number 2 of Mai Municipality have been counted so far. There are 42 wards in the constituency.

A total of 69,287 votes were cast in the Ilam-2 by-election held on Saturday. There are 115,889 voters in the constituency.

Subash Nembang of UML was elected from Ilam-2 in November 2022 defeating NC’s Khadka by a slim margin. Nembang received 30,020 votes while Khadka received 29,906 votes. Khadka was the ruling coalition’s common candidate then.