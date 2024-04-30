UML's Nembang ahead of NC's Khadka by over 6,400 votes in Ilam-2

Suhang Nembang of CPN-UML has increased his lead to over 6,400 in the House of Representatives constituency of Ilam-2.

According to the latest results published on the Election Commission’s website, Nembang has secured 19,114 of the 45,953 valid votes counted so far. He has a lead of 6,439 votes over Nepali Congress candidate Dambar Bahadur Khadka, who has received 12,675 votes.

Independent candidate Dakendra Singh Thegim Limbu is third with 9,410 votes, while Milan Limbu of Rastriya Swatantra Party is fourth with 3,242 votes.

Votes of 29 wards in the constituency have already been counted, while those of 13 wards remain to be counted.

A total of 69,287 votes were cast in the Ilam-2 by-election held on Saturday. There are 115,889 voters in the constituency.

Subash Nembang of UML was elected from Ilam-2 in November 2022 defeating NC’s Khadka by a slim margin. Nembang received 30,020 votes while Khadka received 29,906 votes. Khadka was the ruling coalition’s common candidate then.