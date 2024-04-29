Nembang crosses 16,000 votes in Ilam-2

Suhang Nembang of CPN-UML has been gradually increasing his lead in the House of Representatives constituency of Ilam-2.

According to the latest results published on the Election Commission’s website, Nembang has secured 16,219 of the 39,425 valid votes counted so far. He has a lead of 5,662 votes over Nepali Congress candidate Dambar Bahadur Khadka, who has received 10,557 votes.

Independent candidate Dakendra Singh Thegim Limbu is third with 8,825 votes, while Milan Limbu of Rastriya Swatantra Party is fourth with 2,645 votes.

Limbu’s votes have increased since the vote counting of Deumai Municipality began.

Votes from all wards of Phakphokthum, Chulachuli and Mangsebung rural municipalities and Mai Municipality have already been counted.

A total of 69,287 votes were cast in the Ilam-2 by-election held on Saturday. There are 115,889 voters in the constituency.

Subash Nembang of UML was elected from Ilam-2 in November 2022 defeating NC’s Khadka by a slim margin. Nembang received 30,020 votes while Khadka received 29,906 votes. Khadka was the ruling coalition’s common candidate then.