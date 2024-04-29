Nembang crosses 13,000 votes, leads by almost 4,700 in Ilam-2

Suhang Nembang of CPN-UML has extended his lead to almost 4,700 votes in the House of Representatives constituency of Ilam-2.

Nembang has secured 13,069 of the 32,194 valid votes counted so far. He has a lead of 4,683 votes over Nepali Congress candidate Dambar Bahadur Khadka, who has received 8,386 votes.

Independent candidate Dakendra Singh Thegim Limbu is third with 8,098 votes, while Milan Limbu of Rastriya Swatantra Party is far behind in fourth with 1,713 votes.

Votes from all wards of Phakphokthum, Chulachuli and Mangsebung rural municipalities and wards 6, 7 and 8 of Mai Municipality have been counted so far.

A total of 69,287 votes were cast in the Ilam-2 by-election held on Saturday. There are 115,889 voters in the constituency.

Subash Nembang of UML was elected from Ilam-2 in November 2022 defeating NC’s Khadka by a slim margin. Nembang received 30,020 votes while Khadka received 29,906 votes. Khadka was the ruling coalition’s common candidate then.