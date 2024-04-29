Daman Bhandari of UML wins by-election in Bajhang 1 (a)

Daman Bahadur Bhandari of CPN-UML has been elected to the Far West Provincial Assembly from Bajhang 1 (a).

According to the latest results, Bhandari won the by-election in Bajhang 1 (a) defeating Nepali Congress candidate Abhishek Bahadur Singh by 267 votes.

Bhandari secured 11,613 of the total 29,705 valid votes while Singh got 11,346 votes.

Janak Budha of CPN (Maoist Center) finished third with 3,831 votes, followed by Dil Bahadur Singh of CPN (Unified Socialist) in fourth with 2,514 votes.

A total of 30,328 votes were cast in the by-election held in Bajhang 1 (a) on Saturday.

Prithvi Bahadur Singh of Nepali Congress was elected to the Far West Provincial Assembly from the constituency in November 2022 securing 17,112 votes. Aphilal Okheda of UML received 13,336 votes then.

The constituency has been vacant since Singh died in a vehicle accident on June 20 last year.