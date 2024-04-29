NC's Abhishek Singh leads by 253 votes in Bajhang

Nepali Congress (NC) candidate Abhishek Singh has taken lead in the by-election for the provincial assembly constituency of Bajhang 1 (a) for the first time.

Singh has received 8,227 votes out of the 21,742 valid votes to take a lead of 253 over CPN-UML candidate Daman Bhandari who was leading since the start of counting votes, according to the latest results.

Janak Budha of CPN (Maoist Center) is third with 3,033 votes while Dil Bahadur Singh of CPN (Unified Socialist) is fourth with 2,171 votes.

A total of 30,328 votes were cast in the by-election held in Bajhang 1 (a) on Saturday.

Prithvi Bahadur Singh of Nepali Congress was elected to the Far West Provincial Assembly from the constituency in November 2022 securing 17,112 votes. Aphilal Okheda of UML received 13,336 votes then.

The constituency has been vacant since Singh died in a vehicle accident on June 20 last year.