UML still ahead in Bajhang, but NC reduces gap

CPN-UML candidate Daman Bhandari has been holding on to his lead in the by-election for the provincial assembly constituency of Bajhang 1 (a) but Abhishek Singh of Nepali Congress has been closing the gap on him.

According to the Election Commission, Bhandari has received 4,464 votes so far to take a lead of 358 votes. Singh is second with 4,106 votes.

Janak Budha of CPN (Maoist Center) is further behind in third with 2,225 votes, while Dil Bahadur Singh of CPN (Unified Socialist) has 1,471 votes.

A total of 30,328 votes were cast in the by-election held in Bajhang 1 (a) on Saturday.

Prithvi Bahadur Singh of Nepali Congress was elected to the Far West Provincial Assembly from the constituency in November 2022 securing 17,112 votes. Aphilal Okheda of UML received 13,336 votes then. Singh was the then ruling coalition’s common candidate.

The constituency has been vacant since Singh died in a vehicle accident on June 20 last year.