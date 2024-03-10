RPP leader Thakur Mohan Shrestha assaulted at central office

Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) leader Thakur Mohan Shrestha was assaulted at the party’s central office in Dhumbarahi, Kathmandu, on Sunday.

Shrestha was assaulted outside RPP Chairman Rajendra Lingden’s office when he was coming out of the party’s central working committee meeting on Sunday morning. The meeting is scheduled to resume again after lunch.

Shrestha had spoken on the issue of corruption during the meeting. He then had a heated exchange with leader Bikram Pandey.

Shrestha told Pandey that he should not talk big about corruption, a central working committee member told Setopati.

Some members close to Pandey then allegedly assaulted Shrestha after the meeting. The RPP central office said that it would initiate action after watching the CCTV footage.

“Central working committee member Shrestha was assaulted, we will find out who did it and why,” an RPP leader said.

The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) had filed a corruption case against 21 individuals including RPP lawmaker and former minister Bikram Pandey at the Special Court on December 7, 2018, alleging embezzlement of Rs 2.13 billion during the construction of the national pride Sikta Irrigation Project.

The Special Court had given a clean chit to all 21 individuals in the corruption case on June 20, 2022.

The CIAA filed an appeal at the apex court challenging the Special Court verdict last April.