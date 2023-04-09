RSP suspends lawmaker Dhaka Kumar Shrestha

Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has suspended lawmaker Dhaka Kumar Shrestha after an audio recording of purportedly demanding Rs 20 million from promoter of B&C Medical College Durga Prasai was made public.

Chief Whip of RSP Santosh Pariyar told Setopati that the party suspended Shrestha for a week. “We have also listened to the audio. The party’s disciplinary committee will further investigate the matter,” Pariyar added. “Shrestha has been suspended for a week.”

Shrestha, however, has said he has yet to be informed about his suspension.

Kapurbot Media earlier on Sunday published audio recording of what it claims is the deal between

Shrestha can be heard telling Prasai that the amount is needed to give to RSP President Rabi Lamichhane’s men for Shrestha to become health minister.

The conversation took place at the start of January, as Prasai informs in the audio, when RSP was negotiating in the then ruling coalition also including CPN-UML to get the Health Ministry. Shrestha can be heard telling Prasai that Lamichhane would make him heath minister only if he hands over Rs 20-25 million to Lamichhane's men.

Shrestha was elected to the House of Representatives (HoR) through the Proportional Representation electoral system.