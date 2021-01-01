Thakur, Mahato brief JSP lawmakers about deal with Oli

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) leaders Mahantha Thakur and Rajendra Mahato have briefed lawmakers of their faction about the agreement with Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli.

They told the lawmakers that PM Oli has taken a positive step to fulfill the party's demands. "The progress of dialogue with PM was briefed in today's meeting. Decisions have been taken for forming task force for amendment of the Constitution and bringing an ordinance about citizenship," JSP lawmaker Uma Shankar Argariya told Setopati. "We have also been urged to join the government. We have yet to take decision. We will again hold meeting for that."

The Cabinet meeting Thursday evening decided to form the five-strong task force including former attorney general Agni Kharel, lawmaker Krishna Bhakta Pokharel and prime minister's chief political advisor Bishnu Rimal from CPN-UML and Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) leaders Laxman Lal Karna and Sarbendra Nath Shukla for Constitution amendment.

The Cabinet meeting on Thursday also brought an ordinance to grant citizenship by descent to children of those who have acquired citizenship by birth if both the parents are Nepali.

The Thakur-Mahato faction of JSP has been close to Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli in recent times and stopped formation of the majority government paving the way for reappointment of Oli as PM.

Mahantha Thakur and Rajendra Mahato reached Baluwatar to meet Oli immediately after the Cabinet meeting ended Thursday evening.

The faction, meanwhile, has unilaterally called off the executive committee meeting called jointly by Chairmen Thakur and Upendra Yadav for Saturday and Sunday.