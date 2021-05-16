UML task force meeting cancelled

The meeting of task force formed by CPN-UML Chairman and Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli and dissident leader Madhav Kumar Nepal to resolve internal dispute scheduled for Thursday has been cancelled.

Ghanashyam Bhusal, member of the task force representing the Khanal Nepal faction, told Setopati that the meeting scheduled for five Thursday afternoon has been cancelled in lack of time.

The only meeting of the task force, formed on Sunday with a three-day mandate, was held on Tuesday. The task force after the meeting urged the rank and file to boost party unity and understanding.

Speaking after the first meeting of the task force, coordinator of the task force from the Khanal-Nepal faction Bhim Rawal said the task force urged leaders and cadres of the party to not indulge in any activity that fosters mistrust and differences.

"This meeting has prepared to immediately formulate and implement the task force's jurisdiction and code of conduct. The task force has also urged everyone for cooperation and goodwill to move the party forward in unison by appropriately resolve the problems seen in the party," Rawal elaborated.

The meeting between the two leaders at the Singha Durbar Sunday afternoon decided to form a 10-strong task force including Subash Chandra Nembang from Oli's side and Bhim Rawal from the Khanal-Nepal faction.

Bishnu Paudel, Pradeep Gyawali, Shankar Pokharel and Bishnu Rimal are the other members in the task force from Oli's side while Ghanashyam Bhusal, Gokarna Bista, Surendra Pandey and Raghuji Panta will represent the dissident faction.

Oli, who had failed the floor test on April 10, was reappointed prime minister (PM) Thursday night in capacity of the leader of the largest party in the House as per Article 76(3) of the Constitution after parties did not stake claims for majority government as per Article 76(2) of the Constitution within the nine Thursday night deadline President Bidya Devi Bhandari had given.

Nepali Congress (NC), and Maoist Center could not stake claims for majority government as Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) remained divided on the issue while the lawmakers of the Khanal-Nepal faction of UML did not resign en masse to lower the strength of the House to ensure that the majority government could be formed even without support of the Thakur-Mahato faction of JSP.

Oli will have to pass floor test within 30 days of appointment. He has essentially bought a month by agreeing to return back to the state before unification with CPN (Maoist Center) to stop the lawmakers of the Khanal-Nepal faction of UML from resigning.

Madhav Kumar Nepal told reporters that the chance of resignation has ended for two-four days coming out after the four-hour meeting with Oli at the residence of Rameshwore Thapa in Chapali Height, Kathmandu Thursday evening.

Nepal has briefed his faction that Oli has agreed to return back to the state before unification and take back the decision taken on March 12.

"I have asked Oli whether he will step back from March 12 or not, and return to the day of unification or not. He has provided positive answer saying he also wants to do that," Nepal reportedly briefed his faction about the meeting. "Oli has proposed to form a task force to discuss about how to return back to the state before unification taking back the step of March 12. He has said that he is not adamant on not returning to the state before unification."

Oli has been taking unilateral decisions in UML after the Supreme Court (SC) invalidated unification of UML with CPN (Maoist Center) on March 7 reinstating the two parties to the sate they were on the day of unification.

He held a central committee meeting of his faction on March 12 and inducted new central committee members and illegally amended party statute. He then dissolved all party committees keeping only the post of central chairman and general secretary, and replaced those committees with general convention organizing committees.

He later formed the standing committee excluding all leaders of the Khanal-Nepal faction. He had been bringing his agenda to the party meetings and getting it passed without deliberation in all meetings since March 12.

The Khanal-Nepal faction has been demanding withdrawal of the decision taken on March 12 and later to return back to the state before unification.

Oli, who was saying that the twin demands cannot be met, expressed flexibility during the meeting on May 13.