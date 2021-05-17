JSP to not join Oli government, will move forward if it gets the post of PM

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) has decided to not immediately join the government.

Issuing a joint statement on Tuesday, Chairmen Mahantha Thakur and Upendra Yadav have stated that the party will remain in the opposition. They have, however, clarified that the party will move forward if there is a chance to form national unity government or the party gets to lead the government.

The eight-point statement has also urged the party leaders and cadres to foster party unity and make the party stronger.

JSP, meanwhile, has called the meeting of its central executive committee on May 22 and 23 to try to resolve the dispute in the party.

JSP was divided on whether to form a government excluding CPN-UML or not. JSP leaders Baburam Bhattarai and Upendra Yadav, coming from erstwhile Federal Socialist Forum Nepal, publicly demanded toppling of Oli government and wanted to form a majority government with Nepali Congress (NC) and CPN (Maoist Center) while leaders from the erstwhile Rashtriya Janata Party like Thakur and Rajendra Mahato were negotiating with Oli and prevented formation of majority government in alliance with NC and Maoist Center.

The differences escalated further after the Thakur-Mahato faction unilaterally elected Mahato as the parliamentary party leader.

The two chairmen held discussion on Sunday in that context. The two chairmen pointed how UML Chairman and Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli and dissident leader Madhav Kumar Nepal have agreed to move forward together and stressed at the need for JSP to remain united as well.

The party have called the executive committee meeting to that regard.