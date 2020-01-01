You'll get payment, return home: Industry Minister tells sugarcane farmers

Industry, Commerce and Supplies Minister Lekh Raj Bhatta has urged the agitating sugarcane farmers to return home pointing that the government has already instructed the sugar manufacturers to pay the outstanding dues to sugarcane farmers by the third week of January.

Speaking after seeking time during the National Assembly meeting on Thursday, Minister Bhatta promised he will report to the place at the time called by farmers if their problems are not resolved.

He revealed that owners of Annapurna Sugar Mill and Indira Sugar Mill Rakesh KumarAgrawal has already come into telephone contact, and added that Mahalaxmi Sugar Mill has expressed commitment to make all the payment by January 10. He said Sriram Sugar Mill has also requested the ministry to facilitate in payment of farmers.

He told the parliament that the sugar manufacturers have been instructed to pay the outstanding dues by the third week of January, immediately procure sugarcane produced this year and operate the factories, and stressed that transaction of the factories that don't pay the farmers will be frozen.

He said the ministry has also requested the finance and agriculture ministries to provide government grant to the farmers in adequate amount and through easy procedure.

He pointed that an expert committee including officials of the ministries concerned, sugarcane farmers and representatives of sugar factories has been formed for long-term solution of the annual problem between the farmers and sugar manufacturers and added that the committee has been instructed to submit the report within 15 days.