Case filed against Durga Prasai seeking jail term of up to 7 years

The District Government Attorney’s Office, Kathmandu, has filed a cyber crime case against medical entrepreneur Durga Prasai.

The case was registered at the Kathmandu District Court on Wednesday, said the court’s registrar Ramu Sharma.

The Cyber Bureau of Nepal Police had investigated Prasai and submitted its report to the District Government Attorney’s Office some time ago.

The Bureau had recommended additional punishment against Prasai for repeated offense under Section 47 of the Electronic Transactions Act, 2008.

Section 47 (1) of the Act says, “If any person publishes or displays any material in the electronic media including computer, internet which are prohibited to publish or display by the prevailing law or which may be contrary to the public morality or decent behavior or any types of materials which may spread hate or jealousy against anyone or which may jeopardize the harmonious relations subsisting among the peoples of various castes, tribes and communities shall be liable to the punishment with the fine not exceeding one hundred thousand rupees or with the imprisonment not exceeding five years or with both.”

“If any person commits an offense referred to in sub-section (1) from time to time, he/she shall be liable to the punishment for each time with one and one half of the punishment of the previous punishment,” Section 47 (2) of the Act states.

Prasai was first arrested on the charge of cyber crime on September 22 after two separate complaints were filed at the Cyber Bureau. He was released from custody nine days later against a bail of Rs 50,000 in each case.

On November 19, he was arrested from his residence in Bhaktapur on the charge of cyber crime for a second time after he accused Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli of grave crime.

Prasai revealed documents provided by another person alleging that PM Oli has invested Rs 32.50 billion in a telecom company in Cambodia through a video call.

Screenshot of the allegation was widely shared on social media and some media outlets even made news reports of the allegation.

A Facebook handle named Anup Nepal posted a video of the screenshot. The handle with image of Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) President Rabi Lamichhane as profile picture stated that the evidence was acquired by Prasai who has been waging a campaign to save the nation, nationalism, religion-culture and citizens for some time.

Prasai has been making such allegations against Oli for some time.

Prasai pointed in his allegation that Oli had told the House that he will add some amount on the invested amount and give to the person who proves that he has invested in Cambodia after Prasai made allegation to that regard. He added that he took the initiative to acquire verified documents showing Oli has shares worth $210 million (around Rs 32.5 billion). "I have brought that document after getting it verified as he will claim that it is fake. I am making that public," Prasai stated.