Court finds Madan Rai guilty of child sexual abuse

The Khotang District Court has found Madan Rai, known as an agriculture expert, of sexually abusing girls studying at the Shubhadra Madan (Shubham) Foundation founded by him.

According to Sudip Bhattarai, information officer at the Khotang District Court, Judge Narayan Prasad Dahal convicted Rai of child sexual abuse on January 23.

Setopati had first published a report on May 11, 2023, that Rai had been sexually abusing children at his foundation for a long time.

Girls at the foundation told Setopati that the 75-year-old Rai would touch their private parts, solicit sexual intercourse, ask them to touch his private parts, flash them, and engage in other obscene acts.

Six of the girls Setopati talked to gave detailed accounts of Rai’s sexual abuses.

The court will determine the sentence for Rai on February 7.

The District Government Attorney’s Office, Khotang, had filed a case against Rai at the Khotang District Cout on June 4, 2023, accusing him of various offenses under Section 66 (3) of the Act Relating to Children, 2018.

It had charged Rai with offenses under Section 66 (3) (a), (c), and (e), and sought punishment according to Section 67, Section 72, and Section 75 (3) (b) of the Act.