Case filed against 39 including Rabi Lamichhane over misuse of Swarnalaxmi Cooperative savings

The District Government Attorney’s Office (DGAO), Kathmandu, has filed a case against 39 people including Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) President Rabi Lamichhane on the charge of misusing savings of Swarnalaxmi Multipurpose Cooperative in Kalimati, Kathmandu.

According to District Attorney Khadindra Raj Katuwal, the DGAO registered the case at the Kathmandu District Court on Sunday naming Lamichhane and 38 others as defendants.

The District Police Range, Kathmandu, had submitted its investigation report to the DGAO on Thursday after completing its investigation on Swarnalaxmi Cooperative.

In the report, police had recommended prosecuting 44 people and seeking compensation of Rs 1.19 billion from them.

However, District Attorney Katuwal said that the DGAO filed a case against 39 defendants on Sunday.

Among the defendants, Kamal Lama and Sunita Newa are in custody at the District Police Range, Kathmandu, while Rabi Lamichhane, Kumar Ramtel, and former deputy inspector general of police Chhabi Lal Joshi are in the custody of Kaski Police.

The other 34 defendants are absconding. They include Gitendra Babu (GB) Rai, Devendra Babu Rai, Iran Lama, Kavita Tamang, Hemanta Adhikari, Rabina Rimal, Deepak Lama, Sabina Ale Magar, Bhakta Bahadur Bholan, Pradeep Lama, Savita Lama, Ganesh Raj Shrestha, Shanti Kumari Subedi, Roman Kafle, Nabin Achhami, Kalpana Kumari Shrestha, Bishal Tamang, Ananta Babu Rai, Khimananda Kandel, Shree Ballabh Nepal, Gokul Shrestha, Bhagawati Bamjan, Dev Kumar Tamang, Shiva Prasad Paudel, Bir Bahadur Ranabhat, Pushpa Raj Paudel, Kiran Pudasai, Kalyan Kumar Ghimire, Krishna Bahadur Pokharel, Janak Bhattarai, Mukhiya Kanchha Gurung, Bhupendra Rai, Raju Baral, and Ashraf Ali Siddiqui.