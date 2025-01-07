M7 quake rocks Nepal-Tibet border, tremors felt across country

A strong earthquake shook a mountainous region in Tibet at the Nepal-China border Tuesday morning sending tremors across Nepal.

The National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center recorded the magnitude as 7. There are no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The magnitude 7.1 earthquake was centered in China’s Tibet region at a depth of about 10 kilometers (6 miles), the US Geological Survey said.

China’s earthquake monitoring agency recorded the magnitude as 6.8. The average altitude in the area around the epicenter is about 4,200 meters (13,800 feet), according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

The CCTV online report said there were a handful of communities within 5 kilometers (3 miles) of the epicenter, which was 380 kilometers (240 miles) from Lhasa, the capital of Tibet.

The earthquake sent residents running out of their homes in Kathmandu. Streets were filled with people woken up by the tremor.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed some 9,000 people and damaged about 1 million structures in Nepal in 2015.

(with inputs from AP)