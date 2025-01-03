Case filed against 24 over Rs 35 million 'missing' from F1Soft's bank account

A case has been filed against 24 people for swindling money from the bank account of IT company F1Soft International Pvt. Ltd.

The District Government Attorney's Office, Kathmandu, filed the case at the Kathmandu District Court on Thursday.

Among the 24 defendants, only nine are currently in police custody. Fifteen others are absconding.

A total of Rs 35.15 million was withdrawn from the bank account of F1Soft International without anyone’s knowledge through multiple withdrawals between October 1 and October 4 last year.

Dhiraj Kumar Bhujel had filed a complaint of fraud through electronic media on behalf of the company at the Cyber Bureau of Nepal Police. In the complaint, he had alleged ‘unauthorized’ withdrawal of money from the company’s bank account.

The charge sheet filed by the government attorney does not disclose how money was withdrawn through unauthorized access.

According to Superintendent of Police Deepak Raj Awasthi, spokesperson for the Cyber ​​Bureau, money was withdrawn by somehow obtaining the bank’s system administrator’s login credentials.

“The company’s account is in Citizen Bank. Someone seems to have somehow obtained the admin and password,” Awasthi told Setopati. “Investigation into it still ongoing, we have not yet revealed how and from where it was exposed.”

According to police, money was transferred through a user that was not used frequently.

It was found that the bank accounts of the defendants were used for transferring money, Awasthi said. “Those arrested are not people with much knowledge of technology. They are people whose accounts were used,” he added.

Most of the defendants are aged 18 to 24 years. They also include a student of 12th grade.

The government attorney has sought punishment for the defendants according to the National Penal (Code) Act, 2017.