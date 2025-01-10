Police propose prosecuting Rabi Lamichhane in Supreme Cooperative case too

Police have submitted their investigation report on the misappropriation of funds of the Butwal-based Supreme Savings and Credit Cooperative with the recommendation to prosecute Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) President Rabi Lamichhane and others.

The Area Police Office, Butwal, submitted the investigation report to the District Government Attorney's Office (DGAO), Rupandehi, on Thursday.

According to Superintendent of Police Ranjit Singh Rathore, chief of District Police Office, Rupandehi, the DGAO will file a case in the court after studying the report.

Lamichhane was released on a bail of Rs 6.5 million in the case related to Suryadarshan Savings and Credit Cooperative of Pokhara on Thursday evening. Rabi faces charges of cooperative fraud, organized crime, and money laundering in the Suryadarshan Cooperative case.

According to a source, police have recommended prosecuting Lamichhane and others in the report submitted on Thursday.

Lamichhane was in the custody of Kaski Police when an arrest warrant was issued for him in connection with the Supreme Cooperative fraud case as well. He was then taken to Bhairahawa where the government attorney recorded his statement on November 12, 2024.

On April 15 last year, a case was filed against 28 people on the charge of misappropriating Rs 861.8 million of the savings of 1,831 depositors at Supreme Cooperative. But Lamichhane was not named as a defendant then.

The first round of investigation had found that more than Rs 142.9 million of Supreme Cooperative's funds had gone to Gorkha Media Network. The investigation report said that the amount included Rs 20 million issued to one Rabi Lamichhane without completing the due process.