Milan Acharya has surrendered to the police and confessed to have killed his father and younger brother.

The Metropolitan Police Circle, Maharajgunj has said that Milan is being questioned by the Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office after his surrender.

Milan, 26, has confessed that he killed his father Kul Prasad Acharya, 56, and brother Pravin Acharya, 22.

The two brothers, permanent residents of Diktel Rupakot Majhuwagadi Municipality 1 in Khotang, had rented two rooms at Fikadhara, Balkot of Suryavinayak Municipality 2 in Bhaktapur.

Their father, who was acting chief of the District Post Office in Khotang, had been staying with the sons after coming to the Kathmandu Valley for office works.

They had gone to bed after dinner Saturday night. Those renting the other two rooms in the ground floor had called police Monday morning after seeing no movement in the rooms for two days.

When the police entered the rooms after breaking the padlock put from outside the room they found bodies of the father and son in separate rooms while Milan was not found in the room.

The police started to search for Milan suspecting him to have killed his father and brother after CCTV footage from the street showed that he had gone out Saturday night itself.

Milan eventually surrendered to the police on Tuesday.

He has told the police in his preliminary statement that he gave civil service examinations on five-six occasions but failed each time. “Dad was sick while younger brother was studying and not doing any job,” a police source quoted Milan as saying.

Milan has told the police that he also tried to kill himself. The police are questioning him further on the issue.

The bodies have been taken to the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital from their rented rooms.