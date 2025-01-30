Devotees of Madhav Narayan arrive at Pashupati (Pictures)

Devotees of Lord Madhav Narayan and Goddess Swasthani took a holy bath in the Bagmati River at Pashupati on Wednesday morning.

The devotees had arrived at Pashupatinath from the ancient city of Sankhu on Tuesday evening.

The month-long festival dedicated to Lord Madhav Narayan and Goddess Swasthani begins on Paush Shukla Purnima (full-moon day) and concludes on Magh Shukla Purnima according to the Nepali calendar.

Many Hindus, both men and women, observe a fast for the entire month during the festival. Those observing the fast worship and bathe in the Bagmati and other rivers and ponds across the Kathmandu Valley.

Family members gather and recite the Swasthani Brata Katha every evening.

Devotees also visit pilgrimage sites such as Pashupati, Pharping, Dakshinkali, Banepa, Panauti, and Shankhamul on foot during the festival.