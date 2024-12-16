Patan High Court orders to keep Bechan Jha, Prateek Thapa in judicial custody
Setopati

Setopati

Kathmandu, Dec 16
FILE - Bechan Jha (left) and Prateek Thapa
FILE - Bechan Jha (left) and Prateek Thapa

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio