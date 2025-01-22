Dalit youths demonstrate in front of Election Commission with 3 demands (Pictures)

A group of Dalit youths held a demonstration on Wednesday demanding guarantee of Dalit representation in elections.

The group demonstrated in front of the Election Commission’s office at Kantipath in Kathmandu on Wednesday afternoon protesting against the lack of implementation of Dalits’ proportional inclusion in the electoral system.

Dalit activist Rem Rasaili said they had to organize the agitation as proportional representation of Dalits was not ensured even in the bill on integrated election law.

The Dalit youths gathered at Bhrikuti Mandap and marched to the Election Commission’s office before staging a demonstration.

They have demanded that an integrated election act be issued ensuring proportional inclusive representation of Dalits. They have also called for implementation of a proportional electoral system, and arrangements to ensure proportional representation of Dalits at the local level as well.