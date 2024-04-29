Nembang extends lead to almost 4,000 in Ilam-2, Limbu closes in on 2nd-placed Khadka

Suhang Nembang of CPN-UML has extended his lead to almost 4,000 votes in the House of Representatives constituency of Ilam-2.

According to the Election Commission, Nembang has secured 11,619 votes, just less than 40 percent of the total 29,152 valid votes counted so far.

Nembang is ahead of his nearest rival, Nepali Congress candidate Dambar Bahadur Khadka, by 3,960 votes. Khadka has received 7,659 votes, just over 26 percent of the total valid votes.

Independent candidate Dakendra Singh Thegim Limbu is chasing Khadka with 7,452 votes, while Milan Limbu of Rastriya Swatantra Party is fourth with 1,596 votes.

A total of 69,287 votes were cast in the Ilam-2 by-election held on Saturday. There are 115,889 voters in the constituency.

Subash Nembang of UML was elected from Ilam-2 in November 2022 defeating NC’s Khadka by a slim margin. Nembang received 30,020 votes while Khadka received 29,906 votes. Khadka was the ruling coalition’s common candidate then.