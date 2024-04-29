UML's Nembang ahead by 1,000 votes in Ilam-2

Suhang Nembang of CPN-UML leads Nepali Congress candidate Dambar Bahadur Khadka by over 1,000 votes in the House of Representatives constituency of Ilam-2 as counting of votes from six wards has been completed.

According to the Election Commission, Nembang has secured 3,783 votes, or about 47 percent of the total valid votes cast in wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 of Phakphokthum Rural Municipality. A total of 8,063 valid votes were cast in the six wards.

Nembang’s nearest rival Khadka has received 2,782 votes, or about 35 percent of the total valid votes.

Independent candidate Dakendra Singh Thegim Limbu is third with 784 votes, while Milan Limbu of Rastriya Swatantra Party is fourth with 561 votes.

A total of 69,287 votes were cast in the Ilam-2 by-election held on Saturday. There are 115,889 voters in the constituency.

Subash Nembang of UML was elected from Ilam-2 in November 2022 defeating NC’s Khadka by a slim margin. Nembang received 30,020 votes while Khadka received 29,906 votes. Khadka was the ruling coalition’s common candidate then.