UML's Suhang Nembang takes lead for first time in Ilam-2

CPN-UML candidate Suhang Nembang has taken the lead for the first time in the by-election for the House of Representatives constituency of Ilam-2.

Nembang is leading by 345 votes as counting of votes from wards 1, 2, 3 and 4 of Phakphokthum Rural Municipality has been completed.

Nembang has received 2,542 votes so far while Dambar Bahadur Khadka of Nepali Congress is second with 2,197 votes.

Khadka had been leading the vote count since the beginning.

Independent candidate Dakendra Singh Thegim is third with 593 votes while Milan Limbu of Rastriya Swatantra Party has received 379 votes.

The by-election in Ilam-2 was held on Saturday.

Subash Nembang of UML was elected from Ilam-2 in November 2022 defeating NC’s Khadka by a slim margin. Nembang received 30,020 votes while Khadka received 29,906 votes. Khadka was the ruling coalition’s common candidate then.