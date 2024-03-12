Janamat to vote against Dahal government during floor test

Janamat Party has decided to not give vote of confidence to Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

The party’s secretariat meeting on Tuesday has decided to vote against the government during the floor test on Wednesday, according to Spokesperson Sharad Singh Yadav.

The party has also decided to not field its candidates in the by-election to be held in the House of Representatives (HoR) constituency of Ilam-2 and Bajhang-A for the provincial assembly of Far West.

The meeting between Maoist Chairman and Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli, Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) President Rabi Lamichhane and Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Chairman Upendra Yadav held at Baluwatar on March 3 agreed to form a new ruling coalition. CPN (Unified Socialist) has also joined the coalition since then.

The previous coalition was formed around a year ago before the election for president after Dahal broke the then coalition with UML. NC, Maoist Center, JSP and Unified Socialist had then decided to revive the pre-election alliance.

Dahal had quit the pre-election alliance with NC and Unified Socialist on December 25, 2022 and became prime minister (PM) with support of CPN-UML, Rastriya Swatantra Party, RPP, Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP), Janamat Party and Nagarik Unmukti Party after Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba refused to make him PM first.

Oli had assured NC that UML will not ally with Maoist Center at any cost and would instead ally with NC to form the new government to encourage Deuba to break the agreement to make Dahal PM first.

PM Dahal has decided to take floor test on Wednesday.

UML has 79 seats in the House of Representatives (HoR), Maoist Center 32, RSP 21, JSP 12, and Unified Socialist 10 and they comfortably cross the 138 seats necessary to form the government.