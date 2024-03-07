Upendra Yadav to lead JSP in Dahal Cabinet

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Chairman Upendra Yadav will lead the party in the newly formed government.

The party’s central executive committee meeting held Thursday morning has decided to send Yadav and Naval Kishore Sah, elected from Saptari-1, to the Pushpa Kamal Dahal government.

Yadav will become deputy prime minister and health minister while Sah will oversee the Forest Ministry. The party will also get a state minister under Yadav. According to chief of the party’s publicity department Purna Basnet.

Basnet said that the party’s ministers are likely to be sworn in Thursday itself.

The meeting between Maoist Chairman and PM Dahal, UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli, Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) President Rabi Lamichhane and Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Chairman Upendra Yadav held at Baluwatar Sunday night agreed to form a new ruling coalition.

The previous coalition was formed around a year ago before the election for president after Dahal broke the then coalition with UML. NC, Maoist Center, JSP and Unified Socialist had then decided to revive the pre-election alliance.

Dahal had quit the pre-election alliance with NC and Unified Socialist on December 25, 2022 and became prime minister (PM) with support of CPN-UML, Rastriya Swatantra Party, RPP, Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP), Janamat Party and Nagarik Unmukti Party after Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba refused to make him PM first.

Oli had assured NC that UML will not ally with Maoist Center at any cost and would instead ally with NC to form the new government to encourage Deuba to break the agreement to make Dahal PM first.