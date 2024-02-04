Election for National Assembly chair likely on March 12

Election for National Assembly chair is likely to be held on March 12.

Meeting of the National Assembly will be held on March 5, 7, 11 and 12 as per the probable schedule prepared by the business advisory section of the Upper House. The meeting is also scheduled to be held on nine other days in March and April.

Election for National Assembly chair will be held on March 12 if the meeting were held as per the probable schedule.

The term of 20 National Assembly members including current National Assembly Chairman Ganesh Prasad Timalsina will end on March 4. The term of Bimala Rai Paudel, who was nominated by the then president on recommendation of the then KP Sharma Oli government, is also set to expire on March 4.

Election for the 19 seats to be vacant has already been held on January 25. The coalition has already decided to replace Bimala Rai Paudel with Rastriya Janamorcha Vice-chair Durga Paudel.

CPN (Maoist Center) has become the single largest party in the National Assembly after five of its six candidates got elected on that day. Maoist Center, which currently has 15 seats in the National Assembly, will now have 17 lawmakers in the Upper House once the term of newly elected members starts in March.

UML, that currently has 17 seats, has dropped to third from first with 10 seats despite it winning one seat on Thursday due to cross-voting in the ruling coalition.

Nepali Congress (NC), that currently has 10 seats, has become the second largest party in the National Assembly with 16.

CPN (Unified Socialist) will have eight seats while Janata Samajwadi Party will have three. Loktantrik Samajwadi Part and Rastriya Janamorcha have one each.

Former NC general secretary Krishna Prasad Sitaula who got elected from Koshi, is aspiring to become National Assembly chair. NC leader Shekhar Koirala and General Secretary Bishwa Prakash Sharma have already publicly stated that Sitaula was made candidate to get him elected National Assembly chair.

But Maoist Center, whose candidate in Koshi Champa Devi Karki lost due to cross-voting in the ruling coalition, has been demanding the post pointing that it lost one seat in Koshi, and will not have any representative in the Constitutional Council if Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal were to make way for another coalition leader as per the agreement in the coalition to take turns as PM.

The coalition leaders have yet to decide about the post of National Assembly chair.