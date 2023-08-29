Chairs of all 10 HoR committees elected unopposed after RSP's Parajuli withdraws candidacy

Chairs of all 10 House of Representatives (HoR) committees have been elected unopposed after Rastriya Swatantra Party's (RSP) Ganesh Parajuli withdrew candidacy for the Industry, Commerce, Labor and Consumer Interest Committee.

Janamat Party's lawmaker Abdul Khan has been elected chair of the Industry, Commerce, Labor and Consumer Interest Committee after withdrawal of Parajuli's candidacy.

"He is from the Muslim community. Our competition is also not with Janamat Party. I, therefore, withdraw my candidacy," Parajuli stated.

Chairs of nine committees were elected unopposed on Sunday as per the agreement between parties for sharing of spoils.

Rishikesh Pokharel and Kiran Kumar Sah of the main opposition CPN-UML were elected chairmen of the Public Accounts Committee, and the Women and Social Affairs Committee respectively.

CPN (Maoist Center) lawmaker Bimala Subedi was elected chair of the Law, Justice and Human Rights Committee; RPP's Deepak Singh of the Infrastructure Development Committee; and Raj Kishor Yadav of Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) of the International Relations and Tourism Committee.

Similarly, Ram Hari Khatiwada, Arzu Rana Deuba, and Santosh Chalise of Nepali Congress (NC) were elected chairs of the State Affairs Committee, the Agriculture, Cooperative and Natural Resources Committee, and the Finance Committee respectively.

Likewise, Bhanubhakta Joshi of CPN (Unified Socialist) was elected chairman of the Education, Health and Information Technology Committee.