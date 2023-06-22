Govt and court Indian slaves, I won't obey court order: Balen Shah

Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) Mayor Balen Shah has called the federal government and the court Indian slaves.

A single bench of Patan High Court Judge Dhir Bahadur Chand hearing the writ petition filed by the Nepal Motion Picture Association on Thursday issued an interim order against the KMC’s decision to ban screening of Hindi movies inside the KMC.

Reacting to the interim order, Mayor Shah has called the government and the court Indian slaves.

“I am not going to comply with any law and court as far as the country’s sovereignty and independence is concerned. Their intent becomes clear when film’s writer says Nepal was under India. That the Government of Nepal called this thing a stunt, and the court instructing to allow screening of film means Nepal was under India, and the court and the government are Indian slaves. I am ready to face any punishment for that but the film will not be screened or allowed to be screened,” Shah has posted on Facebook.

Nepal Motion Picture Association, an umbrella organization of cinema hall operators, had filed the petition at the Patan High Court on Wednesday.

KMC Mayor Balen Shah, City Police, Ministry of Home Affairs, and Ministry of Communication and Information Technology have been made defendants in the petition.

KMC Mayor Balen Shah had announced a ban on screening of Hindi movies from Monday until the dialog “Janaki is the daughter of Bharat” was removed from the movie “Adipurush”. But the movie producer and the Film Censor Board, Nepal have already said that the movie does not contain any such dialog.