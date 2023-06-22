Patan High Court stays Balen Shah's ban on Hindi movies

The Patan High Court has issued an interim order in the writ petition filed by the Nepal Motion Picture Association against the Kathmandu Metropolitan City’s decision to ban screening of Hindi movies.

A single bench of Patan High Court Judge Dhir Bahadur Chand issued the interim order on Thursday.

Advocate Jayalal Bhandari, who is also a legal advisor to the Association, said that Hindi movies can be screened for now.

“Interim order was issued. The court has ordered to not bar any movies, including Hindi movies, and to let them run as it is for now,” Bhandari said.

The bench has summoned both sides for discussion on June 27.

Nepal Motion Picture Association, an umbrella organization of cinema hall operators, had filed the petition at the Patan High Court on Wednesday.

KMC Mayor Balen Shah, City Police, Ministry of Home Affairs, and Ministry of Communication and Information Technology have been made defendants in the petition.

KMC Mayor Balen Shah had announced a ban on screening of Hindi movies from Monday until the dialog “Janaki is the daughter of Bharat” was removed from the movie “Adipurush”. But the movie producer and the Film Censor Board, Nepal have already said that the movie does not contain any such dialog.