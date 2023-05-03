Arrest warrant issued in name of UML Secretary Top Bahadur Rayamajhi and son

Arrest warrant has been issued in the name of CPN-UML Secretary and former deputy prime minister Top Bahadur Rayamajhi in the fake Bhutanese refugees scam.

The Kathmandu District Court has issued arrest warrant in name of Rayamajhi and his son Sandeep Rayamajhi for investigation of the scam that swindled tens of millions from Nepali citizens promising to send them to America as Bhutanese refugees, according to a Nepal Police source.

Rayamajhi is currently House of Representatives (HoR) member from Arghakhanchi.

Talking to Setopati, he has said that he is currently in Arghakhanchi and does not know about the arrest warrant.

Former home secretary Tek Narayan Pandey has also been arrested in the scam. Pandey has been arrested after he reached the Kathmandu Police on Wednesday after being summoned.

Pandey was home secretary from August 11, 2021 to September 18, 2022. He is currently secretary at the Office of the Vice-president.

Advisor to the then home minister Ram Bahadur Thapa, Indrajit Rai, was arrested on Tuesday over involvement in the racket that swindled tens of millions from Nepali citizens promising to send them to America as Bhutanese refugees. Arrest warrant has also been issued against Rai’s son Niraj Rai in the case but the son has yet to be arrested.

Rai, who was advisor to the then home minister Thapa in 2017, was arrested from Sunakothi, Lalitpur Tuesday morning.

Investigations have showed that Rai had connived with one Keshav Dulal and others to collect tens of millions from many persons promising to send them to America as Bhutanese refugees when Thapa was home minister.

“We will include facts about his involvement in the file. It is not time to reveal that,” Chief of Kathmandu Police Range SSP Dan Bahadur Karki told Setopati. “We have arrested him and moved investigations forward as he had to be arrested now.”

Rai had facilitated with the Home Ministry to create fake Bhutanese refugees, according to a police officer involved in investigation, and has been arrested after the police collected evidence establishing his involvement.

Keshav Dulal, Sanu Bhattarai, Tanka Kumar Gurung, Sandesh Sharma and Sagar Rai have already been arrested in the case.

Dulal would deploy Sagar Rai and others to collect details and money from the victims, and also coordinate with Thapa’s advisor Rai at the Home Ministry, the investigations have showed. Indrajit Rai has been arrested after the others arrested in the case took his name in their statement.

“We have been told that Rai also took money. We will also look at his bank accounts,” the officer added.

Rai allegedly took more than Rs 50 million in the scam. “He seems to have done all the necessary things inside the Home Ministry. He seems to have played a major role in arranging things inside the ministry.”

Another police source stated that Rai played a role when he was advisor to Thapa while others also played a role after that.

The Home Ministry had formed a task force under the then Joint Secretary Bal Krishna Panthi in 2018 to identify previously unrecorded Bhutanese refugees. The task force had submitted its report to the Home Ministry but it was not made public leading to suspicion that fake refugees were included in that report itself.

Kathmandu Police acquired that report from the Home Ministry on April for investigations. A source claimed that over 800 fake refugees were included in that report. Genuine refugees were included only in four schedules of the report while the remaining names were added later, according to the source.

The police are also planning to arrest others who facilitated the scam after Indrajit Rai.

The Kathmandu Valley Crime Division had first received complaint accusing Keshav Dulal and others of fraud by creating fake Bhutanese refugees. It arrested Dulal and sent the file to the Kathmandu Police for further investigations.

The police is investigating them under Fraud and Organized Crime.