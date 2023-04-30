President to return home Sunday evening after treatment in India

President Ram Chandra Paudel will return to Nepal Sunday evening after undergoing treatment in India.

President Paudel, who was taken to New Delhi on a Shree Airlines flight on April 19 for treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), is scheduled to return at 8:30 Sunday evening, according to the President’s Office.

He is set to be discharged Sunday and will return on a regular Nepal Airlines flight, according to President’s Press Advisor Kiran Pokharel.

Paudel was first taken to the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH) after chest problems. Fluid from the left side of his lungs was extracted and sent for tests that day.

He was flown to India after the problems persisted.