Nepal By-election Update

Constituency: Bara-2
|Candidate
|Political Party
|Votes
|Upendra Yadav
|Janata Samajwadi Party
|19,978
|Shivachandra Kushwaha
|Janamat Party
|16,937
|Purushottam Paudel
|CPN-UML
|5,796
|Ramesh Kharel
|Rastriya Swatantra Party
|2,370
Constituency: Chitwan-2
|Candidate
|Political Party
|Votes
|Rabi Lamichhane
|Rastriya Swatantra Party
|
54,176
(Won)
|Jeet Narayan Shrestha
|Nepali Congress
|11,214
|Ram Prasad Neupane
|CPN-UML
|10,936
Constituency: Tanahun-1
|Candidate
|Political Party
|Votes
|Swarnim Wagle
|Rastriya Swatantra Party
|
34,919
(Won)
|Govinda Bhattarai
|Nepali Congress
|20,122
|Sarbendra Khanal
|CPN-UML
|8,488
Published Date: 2023-04-25 18:39:00